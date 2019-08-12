Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position By $41.08 Million; STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (SGLMF) Shorts Up By 38.1%

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) had an increase of 38.1% in short interest. SGLMF’s SI was 8,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.1% from 6,300 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF)’s short sellers to cover SGLMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 143,639 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.90 million shares with $545.22M value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $282.46. About 940,358 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook

Another recent and important Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017.

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan, valued at about S$3.1 billion. It currently has negative earnings. These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China, and two properties in Tokyo, Japan.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 607,428 shares to 6.26M valued at $60.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 9,187 shares and now owns 983,359 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was raised too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.