Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB); Starbuck (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $395,136

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (SBUX) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 1,829 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155,000, down from 6,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbuck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 451,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.94M, up from 767,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23,217 shares to 20,483 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.54M shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Lc invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kistler holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 900 shares. Amp Investors reported 174,184 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cypress Capital Gru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 112,482 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 247,212 shares. Argi Inv Ltd has 32,047 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 0.08% or 98,673 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 3,710 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.07% or 1.99 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,926 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri invested in 0.18% or 5,178 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 121,410 are owned by Cullinan Associates Inc. Westwood Hldgs Gru holds 0.03% or 33,176 shares in its portfolio. C Gru Holdings A S holds 0.38% or 360,615 shares. Old Dominion Capital has 13,082 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. House Ltd Liability holds 11,525 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 219,037 are held by River Road Asset Mgmt Lc. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.19% or 45,434 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt accumulated 128,650 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,740 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

