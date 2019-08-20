Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Raised Position in Sonic Automotive (SAH) by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 86,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 248,922 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 162,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 258,693 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.05M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sonic Automotive Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sonic Automotiveâ€™s new CEO got a raise in 2018, but no one else did – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Sonic Automotive’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sonic Automotive (SAH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold SAH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 42,367 shares. 23,176 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 136,759 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 23,711 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 274,100 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 257 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 123,872 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 54,470 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.59 million shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 44,900 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 67,176 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com owns 248,922 shares.