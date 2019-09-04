Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Stake by $465,747; Share Price Declined; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $557,856

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, up from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.71. About 2.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.53 million, down from 7.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 262,725 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,885 are owned by Dsc Advsr Lp. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Duff Phelps Inv Management owns 18,750 shares. Weitz Inv Management Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 610,270 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Limited Company owns 2.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 126,685 shares. Moreover, Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 484 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Lc owns 584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 17,980 shares. Jag Mngmt Lc holds 2.73% or 107,027 shares. Miura Global Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Limited Company reported 200 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc holds 101,382 shares. 52,857 are owned by Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability. Hsbc Pcl owns 1.52M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.95M shares to 111.79M shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 86,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,069 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GEO’s profit will be $81.24M for 6.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.