Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (RYAM) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Ronna Sue Cohen Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (RYAM) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 29,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 261,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 1.10M shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 177975.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 357,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, up from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 115.00% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.6 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.69% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 70,308 shares to 19.20 million shares, valued at $836.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).