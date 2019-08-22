Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Trimmed Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Holding by $60.44 Million as Share Price Declined; Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in New Sr Invt Group (SNR) as Market Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 636,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.46M, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 416,626 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 71,498 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 75,471 shares to 193,672 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 137 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 12,324 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,874 shares. Reaves W H, New Jersey-based fund reported 376,696 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). State Street holds 6.26M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 25,053 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 694,204 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Miracle Mile Lc reported 0.07% stake. Axa has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 139,844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 15,999 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 22,911 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 28,061 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 19,701 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 1,347 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 1 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 114,295 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 931,856 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) or 539,014 shares. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,496 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 12,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 14,071 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) or 456,451 shares. Bluecrest Limited holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 7,208 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 17,740 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior Names Lori B. Marino Executive Vice President, General Counsel – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (SNR) CEO Susan Givens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.