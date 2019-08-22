Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Its Etrade Financial (ETFC) Stake; Proxima Capital Management Increased Its Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500 as Shares Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 1.62M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 40.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 545,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.32 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 1.29M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands: Are The Lows In? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 19,779 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corp invested in 55,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 15,082 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ellington Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 30,279 were reported by Pennsylvania Com. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5.40 million shares. Optimum Inv holds 1,200 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 18,700 shares. Moreover, Security National Tru has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 200 shares. United Fire Gp owns 0.26% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 45,766 shares. Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 285,938 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 28,361 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 55 were accumulated by Kwmg Limited. Cibc Markets Corp has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Axa reported 6,700 shares. Senator Investment Grp Inc Lp invested in 1.67% or 1.60 million shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 91,494 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gideon owns 6,002 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability owns 70,870 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 532,348 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.13% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27.82M shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 29,126 shares to 232,495 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.74M shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial’s July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Improve – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.