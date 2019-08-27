Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $3.02 Million; Plx Pharma (PLXP) Shorts Raised By 7.69%

Plx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. PLXP’s SI was 165,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 153,500 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Plx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s short sellers to cover PLXP’s short positions. The SI to Plx Pharma Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 1,909 shares traded. PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) has risen 56.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXP News: 26/03/2018 PLX PHARMA INC PLXP.O : JANNEY CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $6 FROM $14

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 70,308 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 19.20 million shares with $836.73 million value, up from 19.13M last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 3.63M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PLx Pharma Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: PLx Pharma (PLXP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. The company has market cap of $48.93 million. The Company’s lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development.

