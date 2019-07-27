Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $13.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose While Cim Has Trimmed Holding

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 129,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.52M, down from 3.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.20M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Com invested in 79,647 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,203 shares. 2,707 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Monetary Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 976,500 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa holds 15,254 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Inc accumulated 0.11% or 2,130 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,547 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.89% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 506,841 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com stated it has 3,183 shares. Chilton Limited Com reported 6,171 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp owns 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,730 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 22,629 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Shares for $1.60 million were sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. 23,174 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 766,548 shares to 24.69 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 545,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

