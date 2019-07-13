Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Boosted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Price Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Trimmed Holding by $79.94 Million as Stock Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 614,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.26M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 13.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 90.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 4.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 63,753 shares to 79,753 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 464,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 17,713 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 3,044 shares. The Kentucky-based Town & Country Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.81% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spc Financial accumulated 21,130 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 6,920 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.06% or 142,231 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 43,509 shares. Cardinal Management invested in 0.42% or 15,546 shares. Srb Corporation holds 7,504 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 19,551 were reported by Wheatland Advisors. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 12,036 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 402 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 305,285 shares to 6.32 million shares, valued at $883.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

