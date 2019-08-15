Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Position by $465,747; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.53 million, down from 7.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 343,898 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 151,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 103,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 255,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 21.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,204 shares to 4,098 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5.13M shares or 1.33% of the stock. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,030 shares. 2,929 were accumulated by Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Rwwm Inc holds 8.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,956 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth reported 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 6.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Advisors Ltd owns 3.55M shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 122,559 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,518 shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks owns 979,339 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 50,245 shares. Beacon Financial Grp accumulated 0.62% or 32,074 shares. Moreover, Somerset Grp Inc Lc has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

