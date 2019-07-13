Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped Ebay (EBAY) Holding; McKesson (MCK) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $175 Upgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $134 Initiates Coverage On

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 306949.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 2.87 million shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 2.87M shares with $106.63M value, up from 935 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 186,750 are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 5,400 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 3.36M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.69M shares. Natixis holds 0.07% or 312,282 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.87 million shares. Pennsylvania holds 20,030 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.11% stake. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Savings Bank reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bogle Management Lp De owns 15,700 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 73,397 shares to 1.30M valued at $123.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 13.38 million shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. On Friday, February 1 Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 10,185 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ebay had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity. 7,700 McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares with value of $946,792 were sold by Schechter Lori A..

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 835.84 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.