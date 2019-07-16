Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in General Electric Co (GE) Raised as Shares Rose; Mairs & Power Has Cut Actuant (ATU) Position by $463,440

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,508 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, down from 379,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 241,471 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 11.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 111.79M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 99.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 30.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 161,671 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $193.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $231,901 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 16,602 shares. 8,672 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 11,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 148,180 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 42,963 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 789,472 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 94,294 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd reported 3,515 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 790,510 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 30 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Lc accumulated 37,090 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 6.35 million shares to 8.49 million shares, valued at $428.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.71M shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Ltd Llc has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Mutual Ins Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Republic Investment reported 1.35 million shares. Barnett And Inc holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. 46,373 are held by Mai Mgmt. Nexus Investment Mngmt invested 1.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 55,442 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc has 2.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 111.79M shares. 246,500 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Mgmt Lc has invested 0.68% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cannell Peter B Company holds 0.01% or 31,850 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Miller Inv Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10,190 are held by Cornerstone.