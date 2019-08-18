Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $106.19 Million; LGL Group (LGL)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

LGL Group Inc (LGL) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 2 decreased and sold stakes in LGL Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.04 million shares, up from 998,045 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LGL Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The LGL Group, Inc. for 80,879 shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 45,674 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.02% invested in the company for 477,437 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,295 shares.

More important recent The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Date for its 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “LGL Group Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,570 activity.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.41 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought 6,000 shares worth $232,736.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64's average target is 9.05% above currents $40.02 stock price.