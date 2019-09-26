Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Its Stake in Hess (HES) by $6.25 Million; Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Holding by $610,508

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 99,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 9.45M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600.58 million, up from 9.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 372,738 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 16,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 32,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 48,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 27,459 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8,815 shares to 23,010 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 7,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings.