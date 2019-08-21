Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Its Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Holding; HUSKY ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (HUSKF) Sellers Increased By 17.13% Their Shorts

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) stake by 54.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 12,670 shares as Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 36,005 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 23,335 last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc now has $263.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 5,025 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings

HUSKY ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had an increase of 17.13% in short interest. HUSKF’s SI was 11.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.13% from 9.63 million shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 600 days are for HUSKY ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)’s short sellers to cover HUSKF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 6,708 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the companyÂ’s and other producersÂ’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) stake by 913,197 shares to 4.36 million valued at $93.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 1.26 million shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Chart Industries Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold WHG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 721,072 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 9 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,398 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 280 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 100 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 21,442 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,955 shares. 401,140 are owned by Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Co. Northern Trust holds 107,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 6,013 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 218 shares stake. State Street holds 0% or 160,609 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company holds 36,005 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 13,993 shares or 0% of the stock.