Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Lifted by $1.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Holder Choate Investment Advisors Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 132,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 86,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 164,834 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500.

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 219 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,304 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $416.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. Another trade for 3,180 shares valued at $44,488 was bought by Appel Dennis P. Moore Larry Oscar also sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Minneapolis – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Slack listing comes during banner year for tech IPOs despite Uber and Lyftâ€™s troubled debuts – MarketWatch” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Modine (MOD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc holds 0.06% or 142,729 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.17% or 1.58M shares. Shell Asset accumulated 31,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 59,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,261 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 72,839 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% or 97,614 shares. Moreover, Ckw Finance Gru has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 750 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 8,112 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech holds 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 34,750 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 32,690 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 23,499 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,059 shares to 122,930 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,103 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.