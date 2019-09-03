Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Holding in Total System Services (TSS) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Hgk Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by $684,560 as Market Value Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 73,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.16M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 811,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 3.00 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $200.32 million for 29.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

