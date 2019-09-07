Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Raised Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Its Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $3.11 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 489,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.64M, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 767,034 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.80M shares traded or 59.21% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

