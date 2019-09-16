Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Lifted by $3.61 Million; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Its Holding in Gogo (GOGO) by $549,168

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 72,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.16M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.94 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 183,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.25M market cap company. The stock increased 8.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 3.93 million shares traded or 136.00% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Stelliam Inv Mngmt LP holds 3.31M shares. Carlson Cap L P, a Texas-based fund reported 595,761 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 142,284 shares. Penn Mgmt Company Incorporated accumulated 1.39 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 239,691 are owned by Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Jane Street Ltd Llc invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Mercantile Trust holds 32,018 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.03% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 15,769 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 258,034 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 19,175 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. JONES HUGH W bought $198,940 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Monday, August 26. TOWNSEND CHARLES C had bought 65,651 shares worth $258,479 on Wednesday, August 21.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 37,771 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,693 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 51,262 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability owns 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,534 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 287,315 shares. White Pine Invest holds 119,710 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited reported 234,153 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Midas Management holds 47,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Mngmt holds 10,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.27% or 6.29 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 31,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 185,576 are owned by Franklin. 54,606 were reported by Nordea Invest Management.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 156,733 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $142.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 14,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).