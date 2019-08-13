Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Position in Whirlpool (WHR) by $31.76 Million as Shares Rose; Fil LTD Trimmed Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.97 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 240,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.16 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 315,127 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 37,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.25 million, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 86,791 shares to 248,922 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 489,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 8.94 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44,970 shares to 282,283 shares, valued at $24.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 695,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.