Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in Total System Services (TSS) Has Trimmed by $6.97 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Stake by $2.51 Million as Shares Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 73,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.16 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 903,066 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 32.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 14,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 29,533 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 43,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $192.12. About 654,267 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Corporation reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Missouri-based Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Signaturefd Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,248 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Samlyn Capital Lc has 749,210 shares. 56 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Navellier And Associates accumulated 0.03% or 2,351 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 56,608 shares to 248,599 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.95M shares in the quarter, for a total of 111.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. 8,632 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 18,078 shares to 117,361 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

