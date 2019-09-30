Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Boosted Its Artisan Partners Asset Managem (APAM) Holding by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Holder Forward Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.85 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Managem (APAM) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 61,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 119,524 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 58,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Managem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 258,187 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 819,320 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Brookfield Property Partners Rtgs; Outlook Stbl; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to Purchase Mall Owner GGP for $9.25 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 490,417 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $241.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 551,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

