Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Its Radian Group (RDN) Stake by $374,440 as Share Price Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Upped Its Position

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 1.15M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 17,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 231,579 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 248,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 137,935 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 190,041 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $86.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 686,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 70,801 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 278,584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 9,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 53,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 83,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 61,462 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Com has 282,772 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Alberta owns 195,100 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 9,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Investec Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.02 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 3.85 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 221,137 shares. Wellington Gp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 137,992 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.