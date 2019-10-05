Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Actuant (ATU) Holding; Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Actuant Corp (ATU) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 201,265 shares as Actuant Corp (ATU)’s stock declined 9.63%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 2.48 million shares with $61.60M value, down from 2.68M last quarter. Actuant Corp now has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 540,324 shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 155 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 94 reduced and sold their stock positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 54.56 million shares, down from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 106 New Position: 49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 53.12 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 127,535 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 176,783 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has 2.24% invested in the company for 85,106 shares. The California-based Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.99 million shares.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.77M for 48.14 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

