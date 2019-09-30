Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increases Stake in Eog Resources (EOG); Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $321,192

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 3.22 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 6.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 12.25M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14B, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 1.29M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 122,499 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $48.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 207,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.92% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 5,790 shares. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Assoc has 2.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1.05 million were accumulated by D E Shaw & Communications. Raymond James Na invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Republic Invest Management owns 187,626 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 1,600 shares. 122,755 were accumulated by Cap Sarl. Riverpark Ltd owns 82,072 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 8.05M shares. Fil Limited holds 164,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 17,045 are owned by Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Salem Capital owns 6,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 613 shares to 1,587 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock.