Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Total System Services (TSS) Holding by $63.11 Million; As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Share Price Declined, Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 911,414 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 493,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 803,202 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.03M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.27% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.87 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,589 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Kcm Investment Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 432,786 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Company reported 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 16,050 are held by Arrow Fincl. Motco has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.44% or 41,315 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,716 shares to 73,683 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 683,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp.

