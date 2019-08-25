Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stake as Stock Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Share Value Declined, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 41,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 164,100 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 205,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 221,847 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 1.32 million shares to 7.58M shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 47,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Parkside Fin Financial Bank & Tru holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 263,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Qs Invsts Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,041 shares. Sei Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Euclidean Techs Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.9% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 39,169 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.04% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 30.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares to 15,136 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

