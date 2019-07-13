Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Stake in Ecopetrol Sa (EC) by $19.18 Million; As Pnm Resources (PNM) Stock Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $597,887

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources (PNM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 276,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnm Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 552,745 shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (EC) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 913,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Ecopetrol Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 333,942 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15B for 8.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

