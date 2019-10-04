Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) by $5.61 Million as Share Value Declined; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Trimmed by $9.41 Million Its Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 51,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.84M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 932,481 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 467,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 5.67M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.33 million, down from 6.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 2.65M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 140,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 103,613 shares. 50,041 are owned by Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Nomura invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 76,332 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 261,724 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Alberta Management has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Federated Investors Pa owns 651,437 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 63,900 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 23,524 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 72,794 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle Working Through Operational Challenges And A Pessimistic Street – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About American Axle (AXL) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60M for 2.86 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 364,061 shares to 112.16 million shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 203,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 22,100 shares to 192,710 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 149,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,573 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 34,639 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 4,611 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Epoch Invest Partners owns 42,163 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Murphy Capital stated it has 0.03% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 559,052 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.43% or 913,755 shares. 4,053 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.39% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 121 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 4,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 168,016 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp stated it has 232,210 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “EstÃ©e Lauder names Deirdre Stanley EVP and general counsel – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.