Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Maintains Stake in Radian Group (RDN); As Genl Dynamics (GD) Market Value Rose, Torray Has Upped Position by $2.95 Million

Torray Llc increased its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (GD) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 65,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 48,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Genl Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $183.48. About 1.07 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 56,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 248,599 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 191,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 2.01 million shares traded or 46.57% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 41,403 shares to 8.66 million shares, valued at $213.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 62,065 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Synovus Financial reported 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 70,984 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bailard invested in 0.03% or 26,700 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 53,799 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,737 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 550,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.49% or 2.20 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 191,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,213 shares to 150,860 shares, valued at $23.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.