Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Lowered by $470,610 Its Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 90,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 29,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 179,968 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 150,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 2.62 million shares traded or 80.31% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). First Manhattan Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 0.02% or 68,693 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 78,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Us owns 0.08% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 423,677 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 153,381 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 348,442 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Comml Bank Division stated it has 15,272 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Dean Investment Associates Ltd has invested 0.41% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 24,325 shares to 224,597 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 870,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,357 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 10.12M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 191,012 shares. Waters Parkerson Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,428 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested in 0.49% or 148,718 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc owns 14,948 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 7,569 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated reported 76,575 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.54 million shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,837 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 435,084 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Kings Point Cap, New York-based fund reported 161,037 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 366,778 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 522,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 23,130 shares to 57,220 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone Sponsored Adr (DANOY) by 124,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Limited Class A.