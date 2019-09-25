Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Stake in American International Group I (AIG) Cut by $39.66 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Position in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Boosted by $695,400

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 229,393 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 748,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 24.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, down from 24.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 1.10M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20,057 shares. Virtu Financial Limited accumulated 17,539 shares. Adirondack Trust Commerce holds 0.01% or 269 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 4,102 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.14% or 519,719 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 319,661 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% or 24,956 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,320 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,070 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 7,567 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 446 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0.04% or 5,045 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 948,121 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.3% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.33 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 49,955 shares to 286,770 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 70,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,150 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 2,578 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 12,732 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ww Asset Management holds 5,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 63,641 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 6,359 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 44,300 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Comerica Bank owns 70,129 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.