Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering QinetiQ Group PLC (LON:QQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. QinetiQ Group PLC has GBX 340 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 318.75’s average target is 5.55% above currents GBX 302 stock price. QinetiQ Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) earned “Hold” rating by Investec on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan maintained QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. Berenberg upgraded QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 340 target. The stock of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Credit Suisse. See QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) latest ratings:

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 228.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 7.77M shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)'s stock rose 3.42%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 11.17M shares with $801.83M value, up from 3.41 million last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 997,809 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering firm primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.76 billion GBP. The firm operates through EMEA Services and Global Products divisions. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

The stock decreased 1.37% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 302. About 698,442 shares traded. QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.25’s average target is 6.42% above currents $76.35 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $93 target. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of stock or 16.97M shares. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.