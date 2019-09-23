Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Since Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 15 4.12 N/A -1.40 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barrick Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Barrick Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold Corporation has a -0.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Gold Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Barrick Gold Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Barrick Gold Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than New Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Gold Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Barrick Gold Corporation beats New Gold Inc.

