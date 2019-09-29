Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 18 1.07 1.70B -1.40 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 -1.84 509.76M -1.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Barrick Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Barrick Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 9,254,218,835.06% -15.4% -6.1% New Gold Inc. 42,490,622,655.66% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold Corporation has a -0.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. New Gold Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrick Gold Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, New Gold Inc. has 2.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Barrick Gold Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares and 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares. Barrick Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 3.6% are New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Gold Inc.

