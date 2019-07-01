Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Both Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 13 3.48 N/A -1.40 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 5.76 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold Corporation’s -0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. McEwen Mining Inc.’s 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrick Gold Corporation. Its rival McEwen Mining Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Barrick Gold Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively McEwen Mining Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.38, with potential upside of 104.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 29.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 22.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -0.56% -8.29% -2.5% -3.18% -7.27% -7.68% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation was less bearish than McEwen Mining Inc.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.