Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Both Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 13 4.04 N/A -1.40 0.00 B2Gold Corp. 3 2.79 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Barrick Gold Corporation and B2Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Barrick Gold Corporation and B2Gold Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of B2Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Barrick Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.6% are B2Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -0.56% -8.29% -2.5% -3.18% -7.27% -7.68% B2Gold Corp. 0.76% -3.3% -9.9% 3.53% -7.04% -9.59%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than B2Gold Corp.

Summary

Barrick Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.