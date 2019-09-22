Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Comparison side by side

Both Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 15 4.08 N/A -1.40 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Barrick Gold Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Barrick Gold Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barrick Gold Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 18.03% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 42.72% are Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation has 20.09% stronger performance while Gold Standard Ventures Corp has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Barrick Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.