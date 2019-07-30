Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Both Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 76 0.70 N/A 5.86 13.08 TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.36 N/A 1.62 14.48

In table 1 we can see Barrett Business Services Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TrueBlue Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Barrett Business Services Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TrueBlue Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barrett Business Services Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TrueBlue Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Barrett Business Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TrueBlue Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Barrett Business Services Inc. is $105, with potential upside of 18.95%. Competitively TrueBlue Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 13.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Barrett Business Services Inc. looks more robust than TrueBlue Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares and 97% of TrueBlue Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of TrueBlue Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.89% 0.5% 13.47% 5.68% -8.83% 33.92% TrueBlue Inc. -2.04% -4.55% 0.17% -4.93% -4.2% 5.71%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc. has stronger performance than TrueBlue Inc.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats TrueBlue Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.