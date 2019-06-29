Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Both Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 72 0.65 N/A 5.86 13.08 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.15 N/A 3.74 15.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Barrett Business Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. Robert Half International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Barrett Business Services Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Robert Half International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barrett Business Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 41% 22.2%

Volatility and Risk

Barrett Business Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Robert Half International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Barrett Business Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Robert Half International Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Barrett Business Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Robert Half International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$105 is Barrett Business Services Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.12%. Meanwhile, Robert Half International Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 8.75%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Barrett Business Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Robert Half International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Robert Half International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Robert Half International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.89% 0.5% 13.47% 5.68% -8.83% 33.92% Robert Half International Inc. -4.32% -16.38% -15.48% -10.85% -10.87% -2.06%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc. had bullish trend while Robert Half International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Barrett Business Services Inc. beats Robert Half International Inc.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.