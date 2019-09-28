Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Is At $88.34 Formed Wedge; Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased By $67.50 Million Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 548,800 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 5.41 million shares with $670.38M value, down from 5.96M last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 2.44 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s complete removal from any kind of influence or association with Wynn Resorts could have a positive impact on the investigations ongoing in Massachusetts and Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: IT’S A `VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY’ WITH FOUNDER GONE; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘By Recommending That Votes Be Withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS Has Placed Symbolism Ahead of Pragmatism’; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Seeks to Impede Her Withhold Vote Campaign Against Legacy Director John Hagenbuch; 22/03/2018 – WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN STEPHEN REPORTS 7.8% STAKE; 19/03/2018 – AVOCET MINING PLC – GORDON WYLIE AND JIM WYNN HAVE ALSO TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF AVOCET, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/03/2018 – ESPN New York: Source: Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn re-signs with Giants

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $139.56’s average target is 28.92% above currents $108.25 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. UBS maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $11400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 16,859 are held by Fjarde Ap. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 4,842 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 11,191 shares. 3,942 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 3,049 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 930 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd holds 15,649 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation invested in 0.02% or 21,325 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,354 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 49,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 127,684 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 54,168 shares stake.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts Restoring Free Parking Because It’s Worried About Las Vegas? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts Shares Plunged 15.3% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Encore Boston Harbor a Bad Bet for Wynn Resorts? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.