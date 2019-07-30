Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) EPS Estimated At $1.64; Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bp Plc (BP) Stake By $373,498

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 8,686 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 40,888 shares with $1.79M value, up from 32,202 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $133.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 12.56M shares traded or 120.82% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – BP oil spill still haunts off-shore drilling industry 8 years later; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 18/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs rebound in Med on good demand for May bbls; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT – “LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED NEGOTIATIONS TO SECURE SUPPLY FROM OTHER NORTH SLOPE PRODUCERS”

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter's $1.46 EPS. BBSI's profit would be $12.15M giving it 13.46 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.'s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 42,967 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Worth Buying Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) For Its 1.2% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance" published on July 15, 2019

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $654.07 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.