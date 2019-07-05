Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) EPS Estimated At $1.64; Shorts at Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Lowered By 3.35%

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. BBSI’s profit would be $12.15M giving it 12.39 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 18,331 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 01/05/2018 – BBSI SEES FY EPS $4.45, EST. $4.45 (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 17/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Sean Payton Discusses Ingram, Fleener, Barrett; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 17/04/2018 – Wisconsin Jrnl: Sources: Tom Barrett considering run for governor; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy; 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]

Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) had a decrease of 3.35% in short interest. LBY’s SI was 1.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.35% from 1.65M shares previously. With 70,100 avg volume, 23 days are for Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s short sellers to cover LBY’s short positions. The SI to Libbey Inc’s float is 8.28%. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 122,803 shares traded. Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) has declined 62.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LBY News: 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – MODIFYING CO’S CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY TO ASSIGN GREATER PRIORITY TO DEBT REDUCTION; 26/03/2018 Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 134% to 15 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Libbey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBY); 09/05/2018 – Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 78% to 19 Days; 21/05/2018 – Libbey Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend To Further Prioritize Debt Reduction And Strategic Investments; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Rev $182.7M; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 1H Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $467,199 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Justesen Jon L, worth $290,900. Shares for $58,829 were sold by MEEKER ANTHONY.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $602.35 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained the shares of BBSI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 4,530 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 289,734 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated accumulated 606 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 52 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 19,634 shares. Bridgeway reported 10,000 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Co holds 55,592 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 127,142 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,762 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Los Angeles Management & Equity invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). United Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 60,269 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,507 activity. JONES GINGER M bought $17,710 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $25,428 was bought by Bauer Michael P.. 3,000 shares valued at $9,915 were bought by Burmeister James Charles on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $10,020 was made by FOLEY WILLIAM A on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $3,434 were bought by ORR JOHN C on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Libbey Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 13.34% less from 14.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 20,562 shares. Frontier Mngmt Lc owns 720,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Woodmont Counsel Lc reported 0.02% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 71,780 shares in its portfolio. Boston owns 1.47 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2,403 shares. Northern owns 68,292 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 15,700 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability has 361,193 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 27,066 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 18,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 34,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

