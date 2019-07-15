Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Analysts See $1.64 EPS; Katy Industries (KT)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 72 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 61 reduced and sold stock positions in Katy Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 140.85 million shares, up from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Katy Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. BBSI’s profit would be $12.15M giving it 13.04 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 28,625 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 03/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $633.76 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of BBSI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained the shares of BBSI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 4,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 2,620 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 3,950 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,590 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Ameriprise Fincl reported 14,820 shares. Federated Pa reported 208 shares. Boston owns 22,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 4,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,349 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 8,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 43,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 19.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.25 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 6.67 million shares or 14.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 12.34% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Sensato Investors Llc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.