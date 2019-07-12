Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Analysts See $1.64 EPS; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $311,576 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 45.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 1,972 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 6,278 shares with $998,000 value, up from 4,306 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $126.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. BBSI’s profit would be $12.54M giving it 13.02 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 33,664 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $653.45 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, February 28. Sidoti maintained Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $101 target.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Barrett Business Services (BBSI)? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.1% – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $176,299 activity. Justesen Jon L sold $117,470 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $58,829 were sold by MEEKER ANTHONY on Monday, January 14.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

