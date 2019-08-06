Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) Holder Heartland Advisors Decreased Its Position by $6.29 Million as Share Price Rose; As Encana Corp. (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised by $3.64 Million Its Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, down from 246,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 9,849 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 04/05/2018 – Claer Barrett TSB – time […]; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 520,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 795,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 7.73 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “$7-and-Under Bargain Stocks to Buy Today | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 364,306 shares to 458,936 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,781 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).