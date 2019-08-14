Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Perceptive Advisors Raised By $6.34 Million Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position

Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Barrett Business Services Inc’s current price of $89.73 translates into 0.33% yield. Barrett Business Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 46,609 shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 103,900 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1.05M shares with $65.11 million value, up from 949,198 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 391,613 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,440 shares or 0% of the stock. 124 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Incorporated. Morgan Stanley reported 131,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,900 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 30 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 15,466 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 3,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0.09% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 4,594 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12,862 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12,811 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Company reported 69 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $200,000 was made by Frost Ronald on Tuesday, July 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $73 highest and $69 lowest target. $71’s average target is 89.48% above currents $37.47 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 27. Barrington maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity has 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 14,820 were reported by Ameriprise. Blackrock holds 489,806 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Globeflex Cap L P has invested 0.2% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 436,477 shares. 4,394 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 32,527 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 6,062 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 4,649 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 165,000 shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 20,039 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 60,269 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services has $109 highest and $101 lowest target. $105’s average target is 17.02% above currents $89.73 stock price. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $670.26 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.