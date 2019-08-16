Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Moodys (MCO) Shorts Decreased By 25.49%

Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Barrett Business Services Inc’s current price of $86.15 translates into 0.35% yield. Barrett Business Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 49,006 shares traded or 12.47% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and Celebrities Including Burt Reynolds; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month; 01/05/2018 – BBSI SEES FY EPS $4.45, EST. $4.45 (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations

Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO) had a decrease of 25.49% in short interest. MCO’s SI was 2.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.49% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 911,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s short sellers to cover MCO’s short positions. The SI to Moodys Corporation’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 443,803 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 26/03/2018 – S. AFRICA BENCHMARK BOND YIELD FALLS ON MOODY’S RATING REPRIEVE; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RISE IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE, GIVEN THAT U.S. ECONOMY IS OPERATING “AROUND CAPACITY”; 23/04/2018 – TRINIDAD DRILLING RAISED TO B2 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ahv Access Health Vancouver Ltd.’s A1 Senior Secured Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Prudential’s Senior Notes At Baa1; Outlook Positive; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook on Origin Energy and Origin Energy Finance to Positive From Stable, Affirms Baa3 Rating; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Ritz Series 17 Backed By Residential Mortgages; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative On Wessex Water, Affirms A3 Rating

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $201.44’s average target is -4.05% below currents $209.95 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal holds 0.31% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. 1,121 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co. Fdx Advsrs reported 1,955 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0% or 91 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,838 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.02% or 656,205 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 12,272 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 972,380 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,793 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Co holds 0.09% or 17,995 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17,000 shares.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 32.57 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services has $109 highest and $101 lowest target. $105’s average target is 21.88% above currents $86.15 stock price. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 20,463 shares. Bridgeway Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Atria Limited Com holds 19,033 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 129,326 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 289,734 shares. The Ohio-based Oak Oh has invested 0.03% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Moreover, Century Cos has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Us Natl Bank De holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 606 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 2,593 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 3,030 shares. Tieton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.79% or 69,617 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 147 shares.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $643.52 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.