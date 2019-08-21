Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Epizyme (EPZM)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

Epizyme Inc (EPZM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 66 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 38 sold and reduced positions in Epizyme Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 74.53 million shares, up from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Epizyme Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 25 Increased: 36 New Position: 30.

Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Barrett Business Services Inc's current price of $87.23 translates into 0.34% yield. Barrett Business Services Inc's dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 41,322 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 9,615 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 166,973 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Grp Inc reported 4,530 shares. 8,700 are held by Strs Ohio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 25,659 shares. Assetmark reported 24 shares. Atria accumulated 0.08% or 19,033 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Manufacturers Life Company The owns 2,671 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 7,923 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 13,400 shares. Indexiq Lc owns 20,590 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $651.59 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services has $109 highest and $101 lowest target. $105’s average target is 20.37% above currents $87.23 stock price. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 8.33% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 1.37 million shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nea Management Company Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 6.88 million shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.81% in the stock. Consonance Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.48 million shares.

